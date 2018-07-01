FIREWORKS SHOW TO BE HELD IN EDMONTON TOMORROW, JULY 2 By Editor | July 1, 2018 | 0 A fireworks show, featuring free activities for kids, inflatables, a coloring contest, corn hole and horseshoe tournaments, a pie eating contest and more, will be held on Monday, July 2, at Bowling Park in Edmonton, starting at 6 p.m. Posted in Area News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts UPCOMING FIREWORKS SHOWS TO BE HELD June 28, 2018 | No Comments » “HILLBILLY DAYS” FESTIVAL TO BE HELD IN LAFAYETTE, TENN., THIS WEEKEND June 20, 2018 | No Comments » CONCERT TO BE HELD IN SCOTTSVILLE THURSDAY June 19, 2018 | No Comments » CONCERT TO BE HELD ON GLASGOW SQUARE THURSDAY June 19, 2018 | No Comments » FREE ADMISSION OFFERED TO BEECH BEND FOR DADS THIS WEEKEND June 14, 2018 | No Comments »