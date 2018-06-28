UPCOMING FIREWORKS SHOWS TO BE HELD

This Saturday, June 30, starting at 5 p.m., with fireworks beginning at dark, at City Park in Tompkinsville, is the annual Fourth of July celebration, “Light up the Ville,” featuring a fireworks show, music by the “No Deposit Band,” Monroe County bar-b-que, inflatables and snow cones. Assisted parking with rides to the event will be available.

A Fourth of July Celebration, featuring ice cream, music and fireworks, will be held at Gamaliel United Methodist Church on Sunday, July 1, starting at 7 p.m.

A fireworks show will be held Wednesday, July 4, at the nursing home, starting a dark.

A fireworks show will be held Thursday, July 5, at 9 p.m. (dark), at La Tia’s Mexican restaurant in Tompkinsville.

The above are all Monroe County events.

Below is a list of area events.

An entire weekend of Fourth of July activities will be held in Cookeville, Tenn., from Friday, June 29 to Wednesday, July 4.

An Independance Day celebration, featuring kids activities, inflateables, kids races, cornhole and horse shoe tournaments and a fireworks display, will be held at Bowling Park in Edmonton, starting at 6 p.m., on Monday, July 2.

A fireworks display will be held in Clinton County (Albany) on Wednesday, July 4, at 9 p.m.

A fireworks display will be held in Scottsville on Wednesday, July 4, at 9 p.m.

A fireworks display will be held on Wednesday, July 4 at 5:30 p.m., at Barren River State Park.

A fireworks display with music will be held at Defeated Creek Marina, in Carthage, Tenn., on Wednesday, July 4, with activities throughout the day.

A Fireworks display, featuring a corn hole tournament, Live music, a hot dog stand and snow cones, will be held in Bowling Green, on Wednesday, July 4, at Spillway Bar and Grill, from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The City Of Lebanon, Tenn., will hold a Fourth of July celebration, featuring free hot dogs and Watermelon, food trucks, live entertainment and National Guard displays, on Wednesday, July 4, with activities throughout the day.

A fireworks display, featuring music, will be held on Saturday, July 7, starting at 8 p.m., at Lake Cumberland, in Jamestown.

Demolition Derby and Fireworks to be held in Jamestown, Tenn., on Saturday, June 30, at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks to be held at Jellystone Park, located in Cave City, on Tuesday, July 3, from 3 to 9 p.m.

“Shake the Lake” to be held on Wednesday, July 4, at 9 p.m., at Willow Grove Lake in Allons, Tenn.

BBQ, music and fireworks to be held at Hermitage Springs Park on Saturday, June 30, starting with a car show at 9 a.m., bar-b-que at 10:30 a.m., music and bingo at 2 p.m., and fireworks at dark.