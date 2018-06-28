Robert Bedford Basket

Robert Bedford Baskett, 80, of Summer Shade, passed away Wednesday, June 27, at Medical Center of Bowling Green.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 2, at 1 p.m., at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial to follow at Monroe County Memorial Lawn with military services being performed by Glasgow DAV Chapter 20.

Visitation is Sunday, July 1, from 2 to 8 p.m, and Monday from 6 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m.

More details will be published in next weeks Tompkinsville News.