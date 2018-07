Paulette Martha Monfort Terry, age 70, of Austin, passed away Wednesday, June 20, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.

A celebration of life will be conducted Saturday, June 30, at 1 p.m., at the Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel in Gamaliel, with Bro. James Graves officiating.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, June 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel in Gamaliel.

More details will be published in next week’s Tompkinsville News.