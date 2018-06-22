James Andrew Hendrix, 32, of Tompkinsville, passed away Friday, June 22, at Monroe County Medical Center.

Funeral Services will be at Yokley Trible Funeral Home Tompkinsville, at 2 p.m., on Sunday, June 24, with Bro. Darrell Bartley officiating. Interment will be at Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

Visitation is Saturday, from 5 to 8 p.m., and Sunday, after 6 a.m. until service time at 2 p.m., at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

More details will be published in next week’s Tompkinsville News.