BUY HERE PAY HERE CAR LOT TO OPEN

The Tompkinsville-Monroe County Chamber along with Brandon and Caleb Shelton have announced the opening of Universal Auto Sales Tompkinsville, a buy here, pay here dealership, on Wednesday, June 27, at 10 a.m.

The business is located at 651 Celina Rd. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday through Friday.

For more information, call 270-427-6595.

In celebration of the Grand Opening during the week of June 25 to 29, up to $100 off will be offered on down payments of all vechiles.