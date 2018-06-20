Troy Daniel Murphy, age 27, Tompkinsville passed away Monday, June 18,unexpectedly.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, June 22, 2018 at 2:30 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with Bro. Gary Emberton officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the Kentucky National Guard. Burial will follow in the Old Mt Hermon Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, June 21, from 2:30 p.m. until 8 p.m., at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville. Visitation with the family will continue on Friday, June 22 from 7:30 a.m. until service time at 2:30 p.m.

More details will be published in next week’s Tompkinsville News.