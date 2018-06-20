Harvie Eugene Cleary
Harvie Eugene Cleary, age 87, passed away Tuesday, June 19, at his residence in the Elbow Community in Monroe County.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 1:00PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with Joe Botts officiating. Burial will follow in Wilson Basil Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be held on Friday, June 22, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville. Visitation with the family will continue on Saturday, June 23, from 7:30 a.m until service time at 1 p.m.
More details will be published in next week’s Tompkinsville News.