Harvie Eugene Cleary, age 87, passed away Tuesday, June 19, at his residence in the Elbow Community in Monroe County.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 1:00PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with Joe Botts officiating. Burial will follow in Wilson Basil Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be held on Friday, June 22, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville. Visitation with the family will continue on Saturday, June 23, from 7:30 a.m until service time at 1 p.m.

More details will be published in next week’s Tompkinsville News.