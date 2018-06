Christine (Kendall) Strong, 93, of Moss, Tenn., passed away Tuesday, June 19, at her home.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 2 p.m., on Thursday, June 21.

Visitation is Wednesday, June 20, from 2 to 8 p.m., and Thursday, June 21, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Macedonia Cemetery.

More details will be published in next weeks Tompkinsville News.