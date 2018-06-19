“WRITERS IN THE PARK” EVENT TO BE HELD AT OLD MULKEY

A meet and greet with local authors will be held at the historic Old Mulkey Meetinghouse on Saturday, June 23, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30  p.m.

A wide variety of genres will be represented.

More details will be published in this week’s Tompkinsville News.

