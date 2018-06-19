FATHER DAUGHTER DANCE TO BE HELD
A Father/Daughter Dance will be held along with the regular weekly dance featuring “Generation,” at the Mt. Hermon Community Center on Saturday, June 23.
The doors open at 6 p.m., and the music starts at 7 p.m.
For more information, call 270-427-8400.
