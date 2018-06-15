Delma (Froedge) Proffitt passed away on Thursday, Jan. 14, surrounded by family and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 17, at 1 p.m., at Mt. Gilead Church of Christ.

Visitation is Saturday, June 16, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Yokley Trible Funeral Home and will continue from 12 noon to 1 p.m., at Mt. Gilead Church of Christ.

Burial is in Poplar Log Cemetery

More details will be posted in next werk’s Tompkinsville News.