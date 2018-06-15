Barry Lloyd Howard By Editor | June 15, 2018 | 0 Barry Lloyd Howard, 56, of Tompkinsville, passed away Thursday, June 14, at Cumberland River Hospital, in Celina, Tenn. Cremation has been chosen. More details will be published in next weeks Tompkinsville News. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Christine Strong June 20, 2018 | No Comments » Delma (Froedge) Proffitt June 15, 2018 | No Comments » Dorotha Short Walden June 10, 2018 | No Comments » Belinda Ann McPeak Allen June 7, 2018 | No Comments » Mary (Grider) Davis June 4, 2018 | No Comments »