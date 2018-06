A Poker Run/Bike Show, sponsored by Templar Knights MC-Cavern. Knights Chapter, will be held on Saturday, June 16, at the Mt Hermon Community Center, with Kickstands up at 10 a.m.,

Wildcat BBQ will be available and music will be performed by Generation at 1pm.

The cost is $10 a rider.

For more information, call 270-427-8400.