KID’S FISHING RODEO TO BE HELD IN CELINA, TENN.

A kid’s Fishing Rodeo will be held at Dale Hollow National Fish Hatchery in Celina, Tenn., in Celebration of National Fishing and Boating Week (NFBW) on Saturday, June 9, from 8 a.m., to 12 noon.

This free event is open to youth under the age of 15.

For more information call the hatchery at 931-243-2443 or Corps of Engineers Resource Office at 931-243-3136.

The Rodeo will take place at the creek below the hatchery. Participants may park at the hatchery and walk along the hatchery fence to the creek. Participants should bring fishing poles, hooks, and any bait with which to fish.

Participants will receive educational packages. Those that register will be eligible for prizes.