A Celebration of Quilts and Quilting, with a wide variety of quilt related activities, will be held at Old Mulkey State Park on Friday, June 8, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and on Saturday, June 9, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, June 10, at 9 a.m.

For more information, see the front page article on our website or in this week’s paper.