Belinda Ann McPeak Allen, 52, of Fountain Run, passed away on Wednesday, June 6, at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, June 9, at 1 p.m, at Strode Funeral Home, with Bro. Jeremy Yokley officiating. Burial will follow in the Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

Visitation with the family will be held on Friday, June 8, from 11 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and on Saturday, June 9 from 7:30 a.m., until service time at 1 p.m.

More details will be published in next week’s Tompkinsville News.