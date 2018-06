The Monroe County Drive-By Quilt Hanging is going on now through June 10, leading up to the quilt show being held at Old Mulley State Park this weekend.

Display your quilts by hanging in windows, on a clothesline, on your porch or arranged in your yard.

Businesses are encouraged to participate as well.

Call 270-487-1314, for a list of viewing addresses or to add your quilt to the list.