Reading activities now ongoing at the library

A few different reading activities are ongoing at the library for all ages. If interested in participating in any of them, come by the library and pick up a reading log or a packet. Participate will be entered into a drawing for different prizes.

Adult Reading Bingo: This reading log will be held from June 1, to Aug. 31, for adults over the age of 18. For each bingo achieved, participants will be entered into a drawing for a book bag filled with goodies.

Children’s Reading Log: This is for any child that wants to have fun while reading this summer. The challenge is to read 100 different books in 100 different places.

Toddler Reading Program: The library has started off the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program. The goal is to read 1,000 books with children before they enter kindergarten. This program is self-paced. Come by the library to pick up a packet and begin a reading adventure with little ones.