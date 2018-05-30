BENEFIT TO BE HELD FOR GAGE SMITH

A benefit will be held for Gage Smith, the 8-year old son of Justin and Hannah Smith, Moss, Tenn., who has recurrent neuroblastoma, on Saturday, June 2, at Joe Harrison Carter Elementary, with vendors set up from 1 p.m., to 5 p.m., and a silent auction to be held at 6 p.m.

Hog Wild BBQ will be served.

Booth space is still available to vendors.

All donations are appreciated.

For more information or to reserve a booth, contact Mary Beth Wiliams at 270-407-9288, Chelsea Graves at 270-407-9951 or Ashley Bewley at 270-407-9951.