Radford Flippin, 42, of Tompkinsville, passed away Saturday, May 26, at his home.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1 p.m., on Thursday, May 31.

Visitation is Wednesday, May 30, from 3 p.m., to 8 p.m., and Thursday, May 31, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Bethlehem Cemetery.

More details will be published in next week’s Tompkinsville News.