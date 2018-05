Doris Gee Scott, 79, of Tompkinsville,passed away Saturday, May 26, while in the company of family members, at Signature Health Care of Monroe County.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, May 29.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 29, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m, at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn