Early morning fire destroys barn and equipment

A fire was reported in the early morning hours of Friday, May 25, at the farm of George Wilson in Bugtussle.

Firemen from Gamaliel, Flippin and Fountain Run responded to the Wilson farm where 500 rolls of fresh hay had been burned. The heat from the curing hay is believed to have begun the fire, which destroyed all the hay, two tractors, bush hog, mowing machine and the hay roller.

More information concerning the fire will be released as it becomes available.