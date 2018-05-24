DECORATION DAY SERVICES ANNOUNCED

BETHLEHEM METHODIST CHURCH

Memorial Services will be held on Sunday, May 27, at 11 a.m., at Bethlehem Methodist Church, with a special singing by the “Dandurand Family,” and the men’s choir. A fellowship potluck will follow. Bro. Benjie Blackwell will preach.

BETHLEHEM CEMETERY

The Bethlehem Cemetery will hold Decoration Day on Saturday, May 26, and Sunday, May 27. Committee members will be available to accept donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Donations may be mailed in care of treasurer Sandy Strode, 579 North Mudlick Rd., Tompkinsville, Ky. 42167. Committee members are Eddie Headrick, Tim Turner, Donald Staples and Burl Hunt.

NEAL CEMETERY

Memorial Day Services will be observed at the Neal Cemetery, near Flippin, on Sunday, May 27, at 2 p.m. Donations are needed for the upkeep of the cemetery and may be mailed or given to Carlie Proffitt, Geoff Pare, Chan Brown, Lonnie Ray Holland, Debbie Davis, Billy Hughes or Carol Light or dropped off at the donation box located the back of the cemetery.

JANE YOKLEY CEMETERY

Memorial Day will be observed at the Jane Yokley Cemetery on Saturday, May 26, and Sunday, may 27. Donations for the upkeep May be made be given to any committee member at the cemetery on those days or mailed to Gail Combs, 10 H. Combs Rd., Tompkinsville, Ky., 42167 or deposited at South Central Bank in Tompkinsville.

SKAGGS CREEK CEMETERY

Skaggs Creek Cemetery will hold its annual Memorial Day program on Sunday, May 27, at the shelter, at 2 p.m.Candles will be lit in honor of those who have been interrred since last Memorial Day. Families of those deceased are invited to attend and take part in the program.

ATHENS BAPTIST CHURCH

Memorial services will be held at Athens Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday, May 27, at 11 a.m., with dinner on the grounds after the morning service, with Bro. Ronnie Terry preaching. Singing in the afternoon will be by “The Beasley Family.”

FREEDOM #2 BAPTIST CHURCH

Memorial services will be held at Freedom #2 Baptist Church on Sunday, May 20, at 11 a.m., with dinner on the grounds after services. Donations to the cemetery may be given to Warren (Sonny) Arnett or Connie Savage.

ISENBERG CEMETERY

Memorial Day will be observed at the Isenberg Cemetery on Sunday, May 27, with a potluck at 12:30 p.m. Bring a covered dish. Cemetery committee members will be at the cemetery on Friday, May 25, Saturday, May 26 and Sunday, May 27, to accept donations. Donations may also be mailed to Dwanna Turner, 110 S. Magnolia St., Tompkinsville, Ky., 42167.

HICKORY RIDGE CEMETERY

Hickory Ridge Cemetery will observe Memorial Day, on Sunday, May 27. All donations can be made at Edmonton State Bank or by contacting Gary Walker at 270-427-6732.

OLD MT. HERMAN CEMETERY

The Old Mt. Herman Cemetery will observe Decoration Day on Saturday, May 26 and Sunday, May 27. The committee will be on hand to receive donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Donations can be sent to Charles E. Graves, 1831 Lyons Chapel Rd., Tompkinsville, Ky., 42167. Checks may be made to Old Mt. Herman Cemetery.

PLEASANT HILL CEMETERY

Memorial Day services for the Pleasant Hill Cemetery will be held at the Pleasant Hill Church of Christ on Sunday, May 27, with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m., and worship at 10:30 a.m., and a potluck to be served after services. Jason Page will be the speaker. Donations for the upkeep of the cemetery may be made on Saturday, May 26 or Sunday, May 27, at the cemetery or contact Eyvind Page at 270-487-8685, Wayne Hammer at 270-487-8685, Donald Page at 270-487-6257 or Bobby Bartely at 270-487-6164.

EBENEZER CEMETERY

Decoration Day at Ebenezer Cemetery will be held on Sunday, May 27. Donations may be given to any committee member or mailed to Gary Emberton, 1260 Old Glasgow Rd.; David Cropper, 8725 County House Rd.; Greg Cropper, 3306 Ebenezer Rd.; Harold Reagan, 1086 Rawdon Woods Rd., or Libby A. Harper, County House Rd., all of Tompkinsville.

WILSON-BASIL CEMETERY

Memorial Day will be observed at the Wilson-Basil Cemetery on Sunday, May 27. The committee will be available to take donations.

CENTER POINT CEMETERY

Memorial Day will be observed from Saturday, May 26, to Monday, May 28, at the Center Point Cemetery. Donations for the upkeep may be mailed to John Osgatharp, 107 W. Hollywood, Tompkinsville., Ky, 42167, or deposited at Edmonton State Bank in Tompkinsville.

GAMALIEL CEMETERY

The Gamaliel Cemetery is in need of donations for the maintenance and upkeep of the cemetery. Donations can be mailed to Gamaliel Cemetery, Inc., P.O. Box 99, Gamaliel, Ky., 42140; taken to Edmonton State Bank in Gamaliel; dropped in the drive-through donation box at the exit of the cemetery or given to any of the cemetery trustees, Paul Lee, Rondal Turner, Roger Geralds, Chad Comer or John Harlin. Donations are tax-deductible and greatly appreciated. Gamaliel Cemetery Decoration Day will be held on Saturday, May 26. All ground flowers or anything that will interfere with mowing should be removed 30 days after Memorial Day.

MT. GILEAD CEMETERY

Funds are needed for the mowing and upkeep of the Mt. Gilead Cemetery. Families of those buried at Mt. Gilead are encouraged to help with these expenses. Volunteers will be at the cemetery on Friday afternoon and all day on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday (May 25, 26 and 27) to accept donations or mail them to Timmy Hammer, 47 Orchard Lane, Tompkinsville, Ky., 42167. Checks should be made payable to the Mt. Gilead Cemetery.

BASIL CEMETERY

Donations for the Basil Cemetery, to help with upkeep, will be collected on Saturday, May 26, Sunday, May 27 and Monday, May 28. Donations are appreciated and may also be mailed to Basil Cemetery, c/o Virgil L. Copas, 4044 Ft. Run Rd., Gamaliel, Ky., 42140.

SHORTS CHAPEL CEMETERY

Shorts Chapel Cemetery is now accepting donations and asking for volunteers to mow. Any flowers that are placed on the ground will be removed on July 4. Donations can be mailed to Citizens Bank of Cumberland County, Shorts Chapel Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 810, Burkesville, Ky., 42717. For more information or to make a donation in person, contact Carla D. Kerr-Smith at 270-433-6981.

TURNER CEMETERY

Donations are needed for the maintenance and upkeep of the Turner Cemetery. These may be given to Thom Kendall, 174 N. Tom Ford Rd.; Ulysses (Chip) Isenberg, 608 Lake St., or Gary Emberton, 1260 Old Glasgow Rd., all of Tompkinsville.

BROWN CEMETERY

Brown Cemetery is in need of donations for the mowing season. Those may be mailed to Nelda Walden, 2578 Old Glasgow Rd., Tompkinsville, Ky.; South Central Bank, P.O. Box 307 Tompkinsville, Ky., 42167 or made in person at South Central Bank.