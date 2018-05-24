Cass Frank Deckard, age 64, of Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., and a native of Tompkinsville, passed away Tuesday morning, May 22, at the Knollwood Manor in Lafayette, Tenn.

Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday afternoon, May 26, at 1 p.m., from the chapel of Anderson and Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., with Tim McHenry officiating. Interment will follow in the Monroe County Memorial Lawn in Tompkinsville, with military honors.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, May 25, from 2 p.m., to 8 p.m., and Saturday, May 26, from 10 a.m. until his service at 1 p.m.

More details will be published in next week’s paper