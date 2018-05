Sammie Edward Adams, 53, of Tompkinsville, passed away Wednesday, May 23, suddenly, at his residence.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 26th, with visitation on Friday, May 25, from 5 p.m., to 8 p.m., and Saturday, May 26, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Old Mount Herman Cemetery.

More details will be published in next week’s paper.