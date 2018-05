Carol Sue (Loyd) Bingham, 63, of Indianapolis, ind., passed away on the early morning of Saturday, May 19, in Indianapolis after a long illness.

Services will be at 6 p.m., Friday, May 25, at Grinsteiner Funeral Home, with visitation from 4 p.m., until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.

More details will be published in next week’s Tompkinsville News.