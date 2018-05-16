LIBRARY TO HOLD SUMMER READING CAMP

The Summer Reading Program, featuring a theme of “Reading Rocks,” will be held from Monday, June 18, to Thursday, June 21, with activities and crafts that pertain to music and geology. Two camps are available depending on age.

Day camp is for ages 7 to 10, and will be held at the Wellness Center, from 8 a.m to 12 noon. Breakfast, snack and lunch is included.

Afternoon camp is for ages 0 to 6, and will be held in the downstairs children area at the library, from 2 to 3 p.m. A snack will be served.

To sign up, come by the library or call 270-487-5301.