“FLINT AND STONES” TO BE HELD AT OLD MULKEY

Old Mulkey Meetinghouse State Historic Site will host “Flint and Stones” on Saturday, May 19, at 10 a.m. This event is dedicated to all things natural with an emphasis on rocks, featuring 20 trays of specimens from the collection of Carl Cook, and marble making and flint knapping demonstrations throughout the day.

Additional flint nappers and whittlers are needed. Vendors fitting the theme of the event are welcome but must pre-register.

Bring a rock, arrowhead and other natural item collections to show, trade or sell. Prizes in various categories will be awarded at noon.

For additional information contact Sheila at 270-487-8481.