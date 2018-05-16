DANCE TO BE HELD AT MT. HERMON
A dance will be held at the Mt. Hermon Community Center on Friday, May 18, featuring “Generation.” The doors open at 6 p.m., and the music starts at 7 p.m.
Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 4-10.
Concessions will be available.
Posted in Local News
