DANCE TO BE HELD AT MT. HERMON

| | 0

A dance will be held at the Mt. Hermon Community Center on Friday, May 18, featuring “Generation.” The doors open at 6 p.m., and the music starts at 7 p.m.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 4-10.

Concessions will be available.

Posted in Local News

Leave a Comment