A benefit, featuring the “Blue Diamond Band,” raffles, a cakewalk and an auction, will be held on Friday, May 25, from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., at the Mt. Hermon Sportsmen Club.

The cost is $1.50 a person at the door and $1 for children over 10 years old.

Proceeds go toward the medical expenses of Janet Young, who is fighting cancer.

All donations are appreciated. For more information or to donate, call Susie Hale Young at 270-457-2711.