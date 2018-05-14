Sherrrif’s office requesting information

The Monroe County Sheriff’s office is currently looking for a stolen trailer that is described as a black 20 foot dual tandem flatbed gooseneck with 4 foot fold up ramps. It also has “Big Tex” in yellow on the side, a new wooden floor and a black tool box mounted on the front near the jacks, which contains two chains and a ratcheting load binder. This trailer was stolen from a residence on County House Road sometime after Thursday, May 10, at 6 p.m., and before Friday, May 11, at 11 a.m.

If you have any information about this trailers whereabouts or information pertaining to the case, call the Monroe County Sheriffs Office at 270-487-6622.