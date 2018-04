Darwin Binkley Sullivan, 58, of Tompkinsville passed Thursday, April 26, 2018 at the T.J Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.

Celebration of Life services will be conducted Saturday, April 28, at 3:30 p.m., at Strode Funeral Home.

Visitation with family will be held on Saturday, April 28, from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

More details will be available in next weeks paper.