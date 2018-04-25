PANCAKE BREAKFAST TO BE HELD SATURDAY IN RED BOILING SPRINGS

The Red Boiling Springs Lions Club will be serving Dan Cohen’s famous buttermilk pancakes, sausage, juice, coffee and other goodies from 7:30 a.m. until 10 a.m., in the dining room of the historic Armour’s Hotel Bed and Breakfast.

The cost is $5 per person for the all you can eat meal.

Deliveries will be available for 5 or more orders to the same location within RBS City Limits for $6 per plate, starting around 9 a.m.

For more information, leave a message at 615-699-2180.