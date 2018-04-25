Monroe County Middle School students asking for votes to aid in winning $5000 gift card

The power of technology can help bring a lesson plan to life in new and exciting ways for students. Whether it’s a podcast created by students to share local community news or web cameras that connect a classroom in the United States with a classroom across the world, digital storytelling is a powerful tool for student success.

Monroe County Middle School has been chosen as one of the 30 finalists in the AT&T Digital Storytelling Challenge presented by DonorsChoose.org. Out of the 870 projects from 46 states that were submitted, the dedication and creativity of Nancy Holder and her classroom caught the judges’ attention. Their project, “Storytelling and Robots = Bot Tale,” includes storytelling and robots which resulted in a bot tale.

Now, they need the community’s help. From now through May 11, each of the 30 finalist projects are open for public voting. The ten entries who receive the most votes will be awarded a DonorsChoose.org gift card worth $5,000, which would help Holder bring her digital storytelling project to many more classrooms and students.

Those interested in supporting the school can cast their vote by texting “mcms” to 50555, or by visiting the public voting page attcsrteam.typeform.com/to/Gyof6u.