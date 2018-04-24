Obituaries-April 19 til April 24

Joseph Petelyn Murphy, 22, of Tompkinsville, passed away Thursday, April 19, 2018, at his home. Funeral services were held on Monday, April 23, 2018, at 1 p.m., at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, with burial in New Hope Cemetery, Moss, Tenn.

George Edward Brown, 66, of Tompkinsville passed away Friday, April 20, 2018, at the T.J Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.

Funeral services were conducted on Monday, April 23, 2018, at 11 a.m., at Strode Funeral Home with Bro. Chris Proffitt officiating.

James Isham “Bo” Monday, 73, of Indianapolis, Ind., passed away Friday, April 20, 2018, at Eskenaki Health Care of Indianapolis. Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. Visitation is Wednesday, April 25, from 6 a.m. til 11 a.m. Burial is in Basil Cemetery with military services performed by Glasgow DAV Chapter 20.

Virginia “Peggy” Cleary, 77, of Tompkinsville, passed away Monday, April 23, at Signature Health Care of Monroe County. Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 2 p.m., on Thursday, April 26. Visitation is Wednesday, April 25, from 5 p.m. til 8 p.m., and Thursday, April 26, from 6 a.m. til 2 p.m., with burial in Bailey Cemetery.

Fred Clemons, Jr., 88, of Tompkinsville, passed away Tuesday, April 24, at Monroe County Medical Center. Cremation was chosen by Clemons and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

More details will be posted in the Tompkinsville News on Thursday, April 26.