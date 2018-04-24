GAMALIEL FIRE DEPARTMENT TO HOLD FISH FRY SATURDAY
The Gamaliel Fire Department wil hold a fish fry on Saturday, April 28, at 5 p.m., with political speaking at 6 p.m., and an auction at 7 p.m.
The $7 cost includes an all you can eat meal of fish, slaw, french fries, hushpupies, a drink and dessert.
Posted in Local News
Related Posts
CAR WASH TO BE HELD SATURDAY
April 26, 2018 | No Comments »
RELAY FOR LIFE SILENT AUCTION TO BE HELD MONDAY AND TUESDAY
April 26, 2018 | No Comments »
BAKE SALE TO BE HELD SATURDAY
April 24, 2018 | No Comments »
FREE TIRE DISPOSAL OFFERED
April 24, 2018 | No Comments »