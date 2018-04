The Monroe County Fiscal Court is offering a free tire disposal from Friday, April 27 until Friday, May 25.

Tires can be taken to the Monroe County Road Department, located on Jackson St.

Passenger and truck tires will be accepted, with a limit of 20 tires per person. No foam filled tires, tires on rims, farming, heavy equipment or commercial tires will be accepted.

For more information, call the County Judge Executive office at 270-487-5505.