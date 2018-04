Willie Evelyn (Stephens) Short passed away Monday, April 2nd.

She is survived by a son, Randy Short, granddaughter, Mary Jo, and husband Joshua Spurlock; great grandchild, Ethan Cooper Spurlock; and brother, David Baskett.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 12:00 noon on Thursday, April 5th, 2018.

Full details will be published in the paper next week.