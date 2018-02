Naoma Denham Smith, 83, of Louisville, formerly of Monroe County passed away Sunday, Feb. 25.

She is survived by one brother, Leon Denham and one sister, Velma Lyon.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28 until the funeral  at 1:00 p.m. at Strode Funeral Home.

Full details will be published in next week’s Tompkinsville News.