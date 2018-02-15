Olene Scott Graves, of Tompkinsville, passed away on Feb. 13.

She is survived by two daughters, Regina Hammer and Angela Poland, of Tompkinsville and two brothers, Jimmy Scott, of Avon, Indiana and Jackie Scott, of Tompkinsville, KY.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Visitation is Friday 4:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday 6:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Full details will be published in next week’s Tompkinsville News.