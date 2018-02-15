CORRECTION By Editor | February 15, 2018 | 0 Please note that the dates for the Fountain Run Barbeque will be remain on the same weekend as in past years. May 18-19, 2018 The Fountain Run Fish Fry dates were changed to April 21, 2018. Sorry for the mistake that is printed in this week’s paper. Posted in Local News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Notice from Monroe County Schools February 15, 2018 | No Comments »