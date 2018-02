Annie May (Ford) Howard of Louisville, formerly of Tompkinsville, passed away Sunday, Feb. 11.

She is survived by one son Melvin Howard and two sisters Janet Doyle Bartley and Beulah Cannon.

Graveside services will be conducted on Friday, Feb.16 at 12 p.m. at Ebenezer Cemetery in Tompkinsville.

Full details will be published in the Tompkinsville News in next week’s issue.